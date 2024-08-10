Published 08:45 IST, August 10th 2024
Colorado Wildfire that Destroyed 27 Homes Was Human-Caused, Officials Say
Colorado’s Mountain Fire, which destroyed 48 buildings and burned 15 square miles, was human-caused. Investigators are still determining the exact cause.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Flames engulf trees as the Alexander Mountain Fire rages near Sylvan Dale Ranch late Tuesday. | Image: AP
