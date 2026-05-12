‘Complete Reevaluation Required’: Trump's Aide Questions Pakistan’s Mediator Role After Iranian Jets Use Nur Khan Airbase To Dodge US Strikes

New Delhi: Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has called for a review of Pakistan’s diplomatic standing following allegations that the nation provided a safe haven for Iranian military planes. These reports have cast doubt on Islamabad's neutrality during the current friction between Tehran and Washington.

In response to these findings, Graham suggested that the United States might have to reconsider Pakistan’s position as a neutral intermediary if the allegations are confirmed.

"If this reporting is accurate, it would require a complete reevaluation of the role Pakistan is playing as mediator between Iran, the United States and other parties,” Graham wrote.

He added, “Given some of the prior statements by Pakistani defence officials towards Israel, I would not be shocked if this were true.”

Advertisement

Why the furore?

This diplomatic row was triggered by allegations from unidentified US officials who told CBS News that Pakistan had quietly allowed Iranian military aircraft to park on its airfields, possibly shielding them from American airstrikes.

The two officials told CBS News that while Iran also sent civilian aircraft to be parked in Afghanistan, it was not clear if military aircraft were among those flights.

Advertisement

The shocking revelations painted a picture of a country playing both sides while claiming to be a stabilising force in the region. The report surfaced at a critical time, when US President Donald Trump is expected to land in Beijing on Wednesday for a high-stakes meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

According to the foreign media report, multiple Iranian aircraft were moved to Nur Khan Airbase near Rawalpindi just days after Trump announced a ceasefire with Iran in early April. The base, located close to the capital and often used for VIP and military operations, is hardly a low-profile location to hide such activity. The analysts asserted that the move suggests that Islamabad was facilitating Tehran’s operations while simultaneously presenting itself to Washington as a diplomatic bridge.

The latest episode has left Pakistan exposed, with foreign experts stressing that it has once again prioritised short-term tactical gains over any credible claim to neutrality. At a time when Islamabad was pitching itself as a mediator, the decision to host Iranian military assets undermined that narrative and raised uncomfortable questions about its reliability as a partner globally.

Pakistan denies claims

Islamabad has firmly refuted these claims, with a high-ranking official dismissing the idea that their facilities were opened to Iranian military assets, according to ANI.

Meanwhile, reports from CBS News included a statement from an Afghan aviation official alleging that a Mahan Air civilian flight arrived in Kabul just before hostilities broke out. However, the Taliban government has also issued a denial, with spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid calling the report false and noting that Iran has no requirement for such a setup.

Iran-US tensions on rise

The developments come as tensions remain high between Tehran and Washington.

Iranian state broadcaster reported on Monday that the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami told lawmakers that the issues of nuclear technology and uranium enrichment are not on the agenda of any possible negotiations with the United States, and that Tehran insists that the talks must focus only on ending the war in the region.

"According to the head of the Atomic Energy Organization [of Iran], the issue of nuclear technology is not on the agenda of the negotiations [with the US] and enrichment is not negotiable," Ebrahim Rezaei, the committee spokesperson, said after the meeting.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei also defended Tehran’s proposal to end the war and said it was reasonable.

Trump blasts Iran’s proposal

Trump, however, appeared to reject the proposal outright during remarks from the Oval Office on Monday.