Comply With $600 Billion Investment Or Face Tariff Consequences: Trump’s Tariff Ultimatum To EU

Washington: President Donald Trump announced that the United States (US) and the European Union (EU) have reached a preliminary trade deal to avert a transatlantic trade war. However, the agreement's future hangs in the balance as Trump has again threatened that the EU will face higher tariffs if it fails to deliver on its commitment to invest $600 billion in the US.

According to Trump, the EU's investment pledge is a crucial aspect of the deal, and any failure to meet this commitment will result in increased tariffs. "Then they pay tariffs of 35%," Trump stated, while responding to several questions on tariffs to CNBC's ‘Squawk Box’. He clearly asserted that there will be consequences of the EU's non-compliance. His latest warning to the European Union has underlined the fragile nature of the agreement under the leadership of Donald Trump.

The preliminary trade deal, unveiled last month, featured a 15% tariff on most imports from the EU, as well as commitments from Europe to invest $600 billion in the US and purchase $750 billion worth of American energy. Trump has touted the deal as a major victory, claiming it will benefit both parties and stabilise trade relations.

However, critics argued that the agreement is lopsided and favours the US. The EU's investment commitment has been particularly contentious, with many questioning the mechanics of the deal and how it will be enforced. Donald Trump has provided little clarity on this issue, stating only that the $600 billion investment will be used at his discretion.

EU's Concerns And Reactions

The European leaders have expressed caution about the deal, with some warning that it could hurt EU interests. Bernd Lange, Chair of the European Parliament's trade committee, has described the tariffs as imbalanced and expressed concerns about the scale of EU investment commitments.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has welcomed the deal, saying it prevents an unnecessary escalation in transatlantic trade relations. However, he also noted that he would have liked to see further relief in transatlantic trade.

Future Of US-EU Trade Deal Remains Uncertain

Meanwhile, despite the uncertainty surrounding the deal, markets have reacted positively to the news. The Stoxx Europe 600 index rose by 1% in early trading, with Germany's DAX up 0.9% and France's CAC 40 gaining 1.2%. The euro also appreciated slightly against major currencies.