'Concept of a Global Workforce is an Emerging Reality': EAM Jaishankar Hails European Legal Gateway Launch in India

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and EU Executive Vice-President Henna Virkkunen officially inaugurated the European Legal Gateway Office in New Delhi on Wednesday. This first-of-its-kind facility aims to streamline migration and mobility for Indian professionals and students heading to the EU.

The office is designed as a "one-stop hub" to facilitate legal pathways specifically for the ICT sector, offering reliable information on qualifications and requirements across all 27 EU Member States.

A Bridge for Global Talent

During the ceremony, Jaishankar framed the initiative as a strategic response to a shifting global landscape. He emphasized that the office represents more than simple logistics, calling it a "bridge" for a modern workforce.

"The European Legal Gateway Office is not just a facilitation for entry into Europe; it is a bridge between our societies, an expression of our trust, and an investment in a shared global workforce that is skilled, mobile, and resilient," Jaishankar stated.

He further noted that in an era of "de-risking" and reconfigured supply chains, managing talent flows with integrity is crucial.

"Countries that can connect talent flows with seizing opportunity, while ensuring legality, transparency and fairness, will be best positioned to navigate this transition," he said.

Strengthening the India-EU Strategic Partnership

The inauguration comes amidst deepening ties between India and the European Union. Jaishankar highlighted that the two regions are now "natural and preferred partners" with increasing strategic convergence.

Key milestones mentioned include:

-The conclusion of India-EU FTA negotiations.

-The signing of the Security and Defence Partnership.

-The adoption of the 'Towards 2030' Joint Comprehensive Strategic Agenda.

"India's partnership with the EU is promising not just because of our shared values, but because we see each other today as natural and preferred partners... The adoption of the 'Towards 2030' Joint Comprehensive Strategic Agenda... opens up a new chapter in our ties," Jaishankar added.

How the Gateway Office Functions

According to an official statement, the European Legal Gateway Office in India will operate through three connected pillars: a Gateway Office in India, a Support Office in the EU, and a digital tool that will function as a one-stop hub for clear and reliable information on work, study, and research mobility opportunities.