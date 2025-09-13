Congo River Horror: Twin Boat Tragedies In Equateur Province Claim 193 Lives

Kinshasa: The Democratic Republic of Congo was struck by two separate boat tragedy leading to the death of at least 193 people. According to reports, two separate incidents in the northwestern Equateur province have also left scores more missing. The accidents occurred about 150 km apart on Wednesday and Thursday. The rescue teams and emergency responders have rushed to the site and are making efforts to search for the missing persons.

As per reports, in one incident, a boat carrying nearly 500 passengers caught fire and capsized on Thursday evening along the Congo River in Lukolela territory. The concerned administration reported that 209 survivors were rescued from the accident, which occurred near the village of Malange.

The other tragedy happened a day earlier in Basankusu territory, where a motorized boat capsized, killing at least 86 people, mostly students. The exact number of missing persons wasn't specified in reports. The State media attributed the accident on Wednesday to improper loading and night navigation.

Several images from the scene showed villagers mourning around the bodies. A local civil society group blamed the government for Wednesday's accident, claiming the death toll was higher.

The Democratic Republic of Congo often sees deadly boat accidents due to overcrowding, lack of safety measures, and night travel on wooden vessels. The local journalists suggested that, with poor road conditions and limited air transport, many Congolese rely on river transport, which has led to increased risks of accidents on the rivers, which are a lifeline for transportation and commerce in the vast country.

The lack of strict safety regulations and enforcement contributes to these tragedies. The rescue operations in such accidents are often complicated by the remote locations and limited resources, the concerned officials said.

The incidents have once again drawn global attention, advocating for the need for better safety measures on Congo's waterways.