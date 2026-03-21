'Considering Winding Down': Three Weeks In, Trump Considers 'Winding Down' War With Iran; Says Others Must Guard Strait of Hormuz

New Delhi: Amid the escalating West Asia conflict, US President Donald Trump has hinted at a potential reduction in military engagement with Iran, asserting that Washington’s objectives are almost complete and prompting other global powers to assume the burden of protecting the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on Truth Social, the US President said the United States was considering “winding down" its military campaign after weeks of intense fighting.

Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said the United States was “getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East.

Outlining key goals, he added that Including degrading Iran’s missile capabilities, dismantling its defence industrial base, and neutralising its naval and air power. He also reiterated that the US would ensure Iran never develops nuclear weapons.

Advertisement

He further added that American efforts had also focused on protecting regional allies such as Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

“Protecting, at the highest level, our Middle Eastern allies, including Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, and others," he wrote.

Advertisement

Shift in tone?

Trump's post represents his clearest signal to date that the conflict, which launched on February 28, could be nearing a conclusion.

Furthermore, when asked if Israel would be ready to end the war on Iran once US completes its military action, Trump said, “I think so.”

Trump on Strait of Hormuz

Signalling a shift in US strategy, Trump also addressed security in the Strait of Hormuz, suggesting that countries dependent on the route should take primary responsibility.

"The Hormuz Strait will have to be guarded and policed, as necessary, by other Nations who use it The United States does not!" he said.

He added that the US would assist if required.

"If asked, we will help these Countries in their Hormuz efforts, but it shouldn't be necessary once Iran's threat is eradicated. Importantly, it will be an easy Military Operation for them. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Possible drawdown?

These comments indicate that Washington might be ready to reduce its frontline military presence following weeks of heavy engagement, despite the fact that regional volatility and maritime interference in the Strait of Hormuz persist.

The Strait of Hormuz normally carries around 20 per cent of global oil consumption. The conflict has reduced those flows to a trickle, pushing crude oil prices above $100 per barrel and prompting the International Energy Agency to describe the disruption as the largest in the history of the global oil market.

Despite his calls for a mission wrap-up, Trump ruled out an official ceasefire, insisting that the U.S. has already secured a win. 'You don’t do a ceasefire when you’re literally obliterating the other side,' he remarked, suggesting that while the intensity of the three-week-old war might fade, the strategic pressure on Iran will not.

Reinforcing this hardline posture, the Pentagon has reportedly bolstered its regional presence with a new deployment of Marines at sea.

The move signals a dual-track strategy: preparing for a potential de-escalation of active strikes while ensuring significant strategic pressure remains on Tehran.



UK opening military bases to US

Meanwhile, commenting on the United Kingdom's decision to allow the United States to use its military bases for strikes on Iranian missile sites targeting shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, Trump expressed surprise over the timing of the move.

"I was a little surprised at the UK, to be honest with you. They should have acted a lot faster," he said.

Notably, the UK recently expanded its approval for US forces to use British bases for what it described as "defensive operations" aimed at degrading Iranian missile capabilities linked to attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has criticised the United Kingdom's decision to allow the United States to use its military bases, warning that the move puts British lives at risk and will be viewed as participation in aggression.

In a post on X, Araghchi said, “Vast majority of the British People do not want any part in the Israel-U.S. war of choice on Iran.”

He further alleged that the UK government was acting against public sentiment. "Ignoring his own People, Mr. Starmer is putting British lives in danger by allowing UK bases to be used for aggression against Iran," he said, referring to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Reiterating Tehran's stance, Araghchi asserted, "Iran will exercise its right to self-defense."

Trump blasts military allies

US President Donald Trump once again went after NATO allies, leaving no room to soften his words. Taking to his Truth Social handle, Trump not only defined the alliance a “paper tiger” without US backing but also called member nations “cowards” for not willing to step in.