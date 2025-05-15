'Masterclass of Self-Humiliation': Copycat Shehbaz Sharif, Asim Munir Tour Pak Military Bases Day After PM Modi's Adampur Airbase Visit, Brutally Trolled

Islamabad: Day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Adampur airbase to boost soldiers morale after India’s successful Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, Pak Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif toured Pasrur and Sialkot airbases, lying blatantly while claiming victory in Operation Bunyan al-Marsoos against India. Accompanying Army Chief Asim Munir, Shehbaz Sharif in front of a few hundred soldiers and some war tanks peddled his fake propaganda machine saying they "defeated" India, calling it revenge for the 1971 war.

Both Pasrur and Sialkot airbases suffered severe damage after Indian armed forces conducted airstrikes in retaliation to Pakistan’s drone and missile escalations, an event witnessed by the global community.

Sharif was accompanied by Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, and other officials.

Mirroring PM Modi’s visit to Adampur airbase, where he praised the valour of Indian armed forces, Sharif made bold statements at Pakistani airbases. However, his remarks lacked substantiation, as India had already dismantled terror camps and military infrastructure across Pakistan under Operation Sindoor.

PM Modi addressed soldiers at Adampur airbase with the S-400 air defence system in the background, exuding determination and an attitude that emerges only after achieving success on the battlefield.

In contrast, Shehbaz Sharif attempted to project strength by posing with war tanks, but the effort seemed fake. At a time when Pakistan’s leadership should introspect within for sponsoring terrorists and evaluate its losses inflicted by Indian armed forces, Sharif and his top ministers, alongside military commanders, engaged in a cheap PR exercise.

Though Shehbaz Sharif tried hard to peddle his boat of lies, the internet was quick to notice it and brutally trolled the Pakistani establishment.

An X user mocked Pakistan and Shehbaz Sharif saying, “looks like Balochistan freedom is on the cards. They declared victory in 1971 after losing east pakistan.”

Another user by the name ‘India First’ wrote on micro-blogging platform X, “So he (Shehbaz Sharif) is admitting they lost 1971 war.”

A user on X, formerly Twitter, Ankit shared a meme saying, “Jaisi Jiski Soch.”

Another user on X, who goes by the name Depin Bhat wrote, “Watching this comedy of cowardice… is like witnessing shamelessness in its final, most rotten form. A Prime Minister peddling lies of victory in a copy cat move while the Army Chief stands behind like a statue carved out of disgrace. You have not just lost the war, you have lost the dignity to even accept the truth. This is a masterclass in self-humiliation, where even shame would be ashamed to be seen with you.”

Another user on social media said that standing in front of a flexi of Chinese radar system that Indian airforce destroyed.

X user, who goes by the name Ankit, took a dig at Pakistanis saying, “Airbase mai kheti chal raha kya?” (They are practising farming at an airbase).

With S-400 in background, PM Modi roars Bharat Mata Ki Jai from Adampur Air Base

With powerful S-400 in background and a rock-solid determination and eagle eye alertness, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Adampur airbase, India’s second-largest, and silenced Pakistan’s fake propaganda of destroying India’s air defence system weapon system.

PM Modi addressed the soldiers, pumping them up after successfully dismantling terror camps and military infrastructure in Pakistan saying Operation Sindoor is the new normal adding if there is another terror attack, India will respond and it will be a decisive response.

PM Modi interacted with brave air warriors and soldiers at Adampur Air Force Station saying every moment of Operation Sindoor stands as a testament to the strength of India’s armed forces.

PM Modi said that ‘Bharat Mata Ji Jai’ is not just a slogan, it’s the oath of every soldier who puts his life at stake for the honour and dignity of his country.

“Operation Sindoor is a trinity India's policy, intent, and decisive capability. When the Sindoor of our sisters and daughters was wiped away, we crushed the terrorists in their hideouts. The masterminds of terror now know that raising an eye against India will lead to nothing but destruction,” he said.