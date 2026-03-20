‘Cowards’, ‘Paper Tiger’: Trump Rips NATO Allies Again Even After Claiming ‘US Doesn’t Need Anyone’

United States: Already frustrated over the lack of backing, US President Donald Trump once again went after NATO allies, leaving no room to soften his words. Taking to his Truth Social handle, Trump not only defined the alliance a “paper tiger” without US backing but also called member nations “cowards” for not willing to step in.

Trump claimed they had neglected to take action at an crucial point in the ongoing conflict in West Asia, especially with regard to protecting the Strait of Hormuz, and accused them of profiting from stability without taking responsibilities.

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Why Trump is So Raged With NATO Allies?

Trump’s comments come amid rising anger over what he sees as a lack of support from allies in restoring access to the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil route blocked by the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict that began on February 28.

In order to safeguard marine trade via the strait, the US President has been pleading with allies to provide military support. Germany, Britain, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Japan, and Canada are among the nations that have refrained from committing to direct military action.

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In a joint statement, these countries said they would support "appropriate efforts" to ensure safe passage, but did not say whether that would include military deployment. French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized that de-escalation and international law remain top concerns, while German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that any intervention would require an end to active conflict.

Additionally, Macron stated that Paris is not a party to the conflict and would refrain from taking aggressive action in the area, making it clear that France would not take part in military operations under the current circumstances.

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Crisis Deepens as Shipping Disrupted

The scenario around the Strait deteriorated significantly following multiple Iranian attacks on commercial vessels. According to reports, Iran has threatened ships trying to travel via the channel and used explosive boats and drones.

As a result, shipping volumes have drastically decreased, hundreds of ships are currently stranded, and some nations are experiencing supply shortages. One of the main causes of the increase in oil prices worldwide has been the interruption.

A group of nations denounced Iran's conduct, denouncing attacks on unarmed commercial ships, oil and gas installations, and civilian infrastructure. Additionally, they said that the strait was essentially closed.

“We condemn in the strongest terms recent attacks by Iran on unarmed commercial vessels in the Gulf, attacks on civilian infrastructure, including oil and gas installations, and the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian forces,” the joint statement said.

Trump’s Ongoing Frustration With Allies

This is not the first time Trump has criticised NATO allies over the issue. Earlier in the week, he called their refusal to join a US-led naval effort a “very foolish mistake” and “shocking,” cautioning that Washington would remember the lack of support.

He has consistently maintained that states who profit from the Strait ought to pay the burden of keeping it secure, even going so far as to say that countries like China had to help because of their reliance on the oil that passes through it.

Additionally, Trump disclosed that he had anticipated the deployment of minesweepers by European countries, characterizing the work as simple and low-risk and questioning why the US should be the only one to handle it.

“We will protect them, but they will do nothing for us, in particular, in a time of need,” he said in an earlier statement. Despite the criticism, Trump maintained that the US is capable of acting independently. “We do not need the help of anyone.”