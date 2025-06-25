CPM Congratulates And Endorses Zohran Mamdani as New York Mayor

New York: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has congratulated and endorsed Zohran Mamdani who won New York City's Democratic mayoral primary election. Mamdani defeated his competitor Andrew Cuomo and was leading with 43 percent of the vote, with 90 percent of ballots counted.

Zohran Mamdani won the democratic primary election and delivered a stunning defeat to Andrew Cuomo. It is to be informed that New York incumbent Governor Eric Adams skipped the primaries and is expected to contest the general election as an independent candidate.

In his first remarks after winning the primaries, Mamdani said, “I will fight for a city that works for you, that is affordable for you and that is safe for you,” adding “We can be free and we can fed. We can demand what we deserve.”

“In the words of Nelson Mandela: It always seems impossible until it’s done. My friends, it is done. And you are the ones who did it. I am honoured to be your Democratic nominee for the Mayor of New York City,” Zohran Mamdani wrote on X.

His competitor, Cuomo, conceded the race and told a crowd that he had congratulated Mamdani, saying, "Tonight is his night".

Cuomo trailed Mamdani by a significant margin in the first choice ballots and faced an exceedingly difficult pathway to catching up when ballots are redistributed in New York City’s ranked choice voting process.

Zohran Mamdani, the 33-year-old Indian-American candidate, ran his campaign focusing on the cost of living.

Mamdani, a member of the state Assembly since 2021, would be the city’s first Muslim and Indian American mayor if elected.