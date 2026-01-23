'Crossed a Line': Hungary Denies Aid To Ukraine Amid Row Over Zelenskyy's Davos Speech

Budapest, Hungary: Prime Minister of Hungary Orban Viktor critiqued Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Viktor said that Brussels agreed to all demands presented by Zelenskyy and yet he criticised them.

"Yesterday in Davos, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy crossed a line. There is nothing new in the fact that, as elections approach in Hungary, he once again placed the Hungarian government, and me personally, in his sights. What was surprising, however, was that in his speech he also criticised every other European leader. He says the support sent to Ukraine is insufficient, the weapons are insufficient, and Europe's determination is insufficient. We did not have to wait long for the response from Brussels. Last night, presented a roadmap for Ukraine's development. In it, the Brusselians accepted every Ukrainian demand. $800 billion for Ukraine, accelerated EU accession by 2027, and further support all the way until 2040. This is where things stand," he said in a post on X.

"President Zelenskyy has things all backwards, yet the Brusselians are eager to pay up. We will have a few words to say about this as well. A national petition is coming, through which we can send a clear message to Brussels: we will not pay!" he added.

Zelenskyy on Thursday, in a sharp address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, noted Europe was failing to act decisively on its own defence and security, warning that the continent remained trapped in a cycle of repeated discussions without concrete action.

Drawing a comparison with the film Groundhog Day, Zelenskyy said Europe's approach looked like the same situation playing out again and again. "No one would want to live like that, repeating the same thing for weeks and months and of course, four years," Zelenskyy said. "That's exactly how we live now. And it's our life."

He told the gathering that he had delivered the same warning at Davos last year. "Just last year here in Davos, I ended my speech with the words Europe needs to know how to defend itself. A year has passed and nothing has changed. We are still in a situation where I must say the same words," he said.

Zelenskyy said Europe "hasn't even tried to build its own response" on defence, noting that while some countries have increased investments, many moved only after pressure from US President Donald Trump.

"What message does this send to Putin, to China?" he asked.