Cry Baby Pakistan Left Wailing as India Scraps Indus Water Treaty Post Pahalgam

New Delhi: As India took decisive action in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, scrapping the Indus Water Treaty and imposing a series of tough measures, Pakistan wasted no time in playing the victim. Former Pakistani Minister Chaudhary Fawad Hussain, quick to tweet his displeasure, took to X with an eye-catching statement, falsely accusing India of worsening the water crisis in Sindh and Punjab.

He wrote, "India has suspended the Indus Water Treaty. Now Sindh and Punjab can continue their canals and wars without water... Brother, deal with the real enemy first!"

Hussain’s tweet, full of misplaced humour, comes at a time when Pakistan should be seriously reflecting on its role in destabilising the region.

India’s Bold Retaliation to Terrorism Post Pahalgam

The Indus Water Treaty, which had stood since 1960, was suspended by India in the wake of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of at least 26 innocent civilians. India has made it clear: terrorism will not be tolerated, and Pakistan will face consequences for its ongoing support of terrorist organisations.

Modi Govt’s 5 Big Moves to Hit Pakistan After Pahalgam Attack

After a 2.5-hour-long Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri addressed the media, stating, "In light of the gravity of the terrorist attack, the CCS has decided on the following measures.

Indus Water Treaty Scrapped: The Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism.

Attari Border Shut: The integrated checkpost Attari will be closed with immediate effect. Those who have crossed over with valid endorsements may return through that route before 1st May 2025.

48-hour Ultimatum to Pak Nationals: Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) visas. Any SVES visas issued in the past to Pakistani nationals are deemed cancelled. Any Pakistani national currently in India under SVES visa has 48 hours to leave India.

Pakistani Defence Personnel Expelled: "The Defence/Military, Naval and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are declared Persona Non Grata. They have a week to leave India. India will be withdrawing its own Defence/Navy/Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled.

India Recalls Its Military Attachés from Islamabad: India will be withdrawing its own Defence, Navy and Air advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled. The overall strength of the High Commissions will be brought down to 30 from the present 55 through further reductions, to be effected by 01 May 2025."

CCS Meeting

The CCS meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, lasted over two hours.

While addressing reporters, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that the CCS strongly condemned the attack and extended heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families, expressing hopes for the swift recovery of the injured.

"The CCS was given a detailed briefing on the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on 22 April 2025, which claimed the lives of 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen, with several others injured," Misri said.

He highlighted that numerous governments worldwide had expressed strong support and solidarity, unequivocally condemning the attack.

"The CCS expressed its appreciation for these sentiments, which demonstrate a collective zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism," Misri added.