We Could Die of Hunger: Pakistan Politician Syed Ali Zafar Calls India’s Indus Waters Treaty Freeze a 'Water Bomb'

New Delhi: Pakistan politician Syed Ali Zafar’s outburst calling India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty a “water bomb” reveals a truth the world has long known, Pakistan thrives on denial until it chokes on its own misdeeds.

His statement, “Hum agar yeh paani ka crisis nahi solve karenge toh hum bhooke mar sakte hain (If we don't solve this water crisis, we may die of hunger) is less a plea and more an unintended confession. For a country that built an entire identity on exporting terror, it now admits it cannot survive without India’s rivers.

India’s Patience Has a Limit And Pakistan Crossed It

After the gruesome terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 dead, India responded not just with words but with action, putting the 65-year-old Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance.

PM Modi’s message on Thursday during a rally in Bikaner was crystal clear, “Pakistan will not get a single drop of water that belongs to India.”

“Playing with the blood of Indians will cost Pakistan dearly. This is India's resolve and no one in the world can deter us from this commitment," he added.

The Indus Waters Treaty was brokered by the World Bank in 1960. India gave Pakistan 80% of the Indus system’s water. But generosity is not compulsion. And when Pakistan continued to bleed India, should it not expect India to feed it?

When the Army Sounds Like a Terrorist

What’s more dangerous than a failing state? One whose military spokesperson sounds indistinguishable from a global terrorist.

Pakistan’s Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry threatened India by saying, “If you block our water, we will choke your breath.”

Word for word, this is recycled terrorist rhetoric from none other than Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Blood or Water, Pakistan Must Choose