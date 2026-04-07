Customized Weapons: Iran Launches a Pink Missile at Tel Aviv at the Request of A Young Girl

Amid escalating situations in the West Asian war, a pink missile is doing the rounds of social media.

Official accounts of several Iranian embassies across the world shared the video of a young girl who requested Iran launch a pink missile at Tel Aviv and the Iranian authorities fulfilled the request. The inscription on the side of the missile read, “In response to the revolutionary little girl's request.”

While the supporters of the regime have hailed the move as a way to show responsiveness to the youth, some have questioned the authenticity of the incident claiming that it was all AI-generated.

Some reports suggest that the viral pink missile was also a way to honor the 168 young girls who died in the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls' school in Minab on 28th February in the first wave of violence between Iran and US-Israel.