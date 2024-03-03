Advertisement

Viral: There are tons of incredible videos on social media. Still, it turned out to be one of the most incredible videos on X, the old Twitter, with a baby bear who wished to take a moment to thank a human for a kind gesture. The fact that this clip was unlike anything else that could be seen online is what made it so amazing. The little animal has warmed everyone's heart with its compassion and thoughtfulness. The charming act has been a great way to promote friendship between humans and animals and a beautiful reminder that good people are still out there in the world.

You will definitely smile after watching this delightful video of a baby bear refusing to let go of a man who rescued him. A few years ago, the video was first uploaded online. However, the 27-second footage was re-shared on Twitter today, and the internet is going crazy over it. The man saved the bear cub from a fire when it became trapped. The cub later grabbed onto his leg and wouldn't let go. Following that, the man played with and gave the baby bear affection.

Baby bear refuses to leave the man who saved him from a fire pic.twitter.com/WRS0FolvYs — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) March 2, 2024

The touching video has garnered over 62 lakh views, indicating the widespread love it has received on the internet. This video has received approximately 1.2 lakh likes and more than 7000 retweets, making it extremely adorable. Netizens applauded the video in the comments area.