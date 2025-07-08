Cybercriminal Uses AI to Impersonate US Secretary of State Marco Rubio And Targets Top Officials

An alarming new scam has emerged, with an unknown fraudster using artificial intelligence to impersonate U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The sophisticated scheme targeted high-ranking officials, including foreign ministers, a U.S. governor, and a member of Congress, raising serious concerns about cybersecurity in government communications. Using AI-generated voice messages and texts, the impostor mimicked Rubio’s voice and writing style to deceive their targets, aiming to gain access to sensitive information or accounts.

A Deceptive Scheme Uncovered

The scam came to light through a State Department cable dated July 3, 2025, obtained by The Washington Post. According to the cable, the fraudster contacted at least five prominent individuals, including three foreign ministers, a U.S. governor, and a member of Congress. The impostor used the encrypted messaging app Signal, a platform widely used by the Trump administration, to send fake voicemails and text messages.

The cable specifically noted that the impostor “left voicemails on Signal for at least two targeted individuals” and sent texts inviting others to communicate on the platform. The messages were crafted with chilling precision, replicating Rubio’s voice and writing style using AI-powered software. This technology, which requires only a short audio clip to generate convincing voice replicas, has become increasingly accessible, making such scams easier to execute.

Why Marco Rubio?

Marco Rubio, a former U.S. senator and current Secretary of State under President Donald Trump, is a high-profile target due to his influential role in U.S. foreign policy and national security. Rubio also serves as Trump’s national security advisor, making him a key figure in the national security apparatus. His public prominence and access to classified information make him an attractive target for cybercriminals seeking to exploit vulnerabilities in government communications.

The Dangers of AI and Insecure Platforms

David Axelrod, a former senior adviser to President Barack Obama, called the Rubio scam a wake-up call, stating on X, “This is the new world in which we live and we’d better figure out how to defend against it because of its implications for our democracy and the world.”