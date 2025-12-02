Cyclone Ditwah: India Sends 53 Tons of Relief Material to Sri Lanka Under Operation Sagar Bandhu

New Delhi: India has sent 53 tons of relief material to Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu as part of its emergency response to Cyclone Ditwah, which caused widespread damage across the island nation.

At least 334 people have been confirmed dead across Sri Lanka as authorities continue to battle rising floodwaters in parts of the capital, Colombo, after a powerful cyclone left a trail of destruction, Al Jazeera reported. In an update on Sunday, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said nearly 400 people remain missing and warned that more heavy rains brought on by Cyclone Ditwah are expected across the island nation in the coming days.

According to an official release, “in the wake of Cyclone Ditwah, India launched Operation Sagar Bandhu on 28 November 2025 to provide urgent Search & Rescue and Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief (HADR) support to Sri Lanka.”

"In coordination with the Sri Lankan authorities, the Government of India immediately handed 9.5 tons of emergency rations from two Indian Navy Ships in Colombo; deployed three Indian Air Force aircraft for airlifting another 31.5 tons of relief materials including tents, tarpaulins, blankets, hygiene kits, ready-to-eat food items, medicines and surgical equipment, two BHISHM cubes along with five persons medical team for on-site training, and 80 persons special Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to assist in rescue efforts; and despatched another 12 tons of relief supplies on-board Indian Navy Ship Sukanya (at Trincomalee).

A total of 53 tons of relief material has been handed over," the release added. Rescue operations have been taking place simultaneously. Chetak helicopters from INS Vikrant and MI-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force, in coordination with the Sri Lankan Air Force, conducted extensive rescue operations, airlifting stranded people, including pregnant women, infants, and those critically injured. Rescued persons included nationals of Sri Lanka, India, Germany, Slovenia, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Poland, Belarus, Iran, Australia, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been carrying out search-and-rescue operations in various severely affected and isolated regions of Sri Lanka, assisting flood-hit families and ensuring their immediate safety, according to the release. A total of 121 persons have been rescued and assisted in these combined operations, which are continuing.

