Cyclone Ditwah: Indian Air Force to Begin Evacuation Flights From Colombo at 5 AM Tomorrow

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force will begin evacuation flights from Colombo at 5 AM on Tuesday to bring stranded Indian passengers back home, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said on Saturday.

The announcement comes amid severe flight disruptions in Sri Lanka, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded at Bandaranaike International Airport due to Cyclone Ditwah.

In a post on X, Tharoor announced he had spoken to India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, regarding the situation of several passengers from Thiruvananthapuram who have been unable to leave the airport due to a lack of flight options.

"Spoke to the Indian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, about the plight of stranded constituents from Thiruvananthapuram who are unable to leave Colombo Airport because of a lack of flight options," Tharoor wrote on X.

He added that efforts were already underway to bring Indian nationals to safety. "Reassured to hear that the Indian Air Force will be organising evacuation flights starting at 5 AM tomorrow to take Indian passengers, who have registered with the Indian High Commission's control room at the airport, back to safety in India, including in Thiruvananthapuram."

Tharoor also urged families in India not to panic, assuring them that help was being coordinated. "Anxious family members may reassure their relatives stranded at the airport that help is on the way!" he said.

Earlier today, Acting High Commissioner Satyanjal Pandey met stranded Indian passengers at Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo and assured them of all possible assistance.

"Acting High Commissioner @DrSatyanjal met stranded Indian passengers at Bandaranaike International Airport, Colombo. Acting HC assured them of all possible assistance. He conveyed that the Government of India will facilitate their swift travel back to India," High Commission of India in Colombo, Sri Lanka wrote on X.

Sri Lanka has been experiencing widespread flooding, landslides and significant service disruptions as Cyclone Ditwah continues to affect several regions. Dozens of flights have been cancelled or delayed since Sunday, leaving many passengers stranded inside the airport terminals.

The High Commission said its teams remain on the ground to help travellers facing difficulties.

"In the wake of #CycloneDitwah, Sri Lanka is experiencing widespread flooding, landslides and severe service disruptions, including flight cancellations. @IndiainSL is helping Indian passengers in distress and facilitating their return to India," the mission added.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as Cyclone Ditwah approaches the coast.

IMD warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rain at isolated spots, likely over Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Villuppuram, Chengalpattu districts, and the Puducherry-Karaikal region.

IMD has stated that Cyclone Ditwah is likely to move North-Northwest (NNW) and will approach the North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and South Andhra Pradesh coasts by tomorrow.]

The cyclone will come within 25 km of the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts on Sunday evening.