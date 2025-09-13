'Daddy’s on a Work Trip With Jesus': Erika Kirk Shares Heartbreaking Moment With 3-Year-Old Daughter After Charlie Kirk’s Death

Erika Kirk, the wife of late conservative activist Charlie Kirk, gave an emotional speech on Friday, marking her first public appearance since her husband’s tragic death.

Charlie Kirk, 31, was shot and killed on September 10 outside an event at Utah Valley University. His death has shocked many across the country.

Speaking to supporters and friends during a live-streamed memorial, Erika shared how she explained the heartbreaking news to their three year old daughter.

“When I got home, she ran into my arms and asked, ‘Where’s Daddy?’” Erika said tearfully.

“What do you tell a 3-year-old? I said, ‘Baby, Daddy loves you so much. He’s on a work trip with Jesus so he can afford your blueberry budget.”

Charlie and Erika Kirk have two children: a one-year-old son and a three-year-old daughter. Erika spoke about how deeply Charlie loved his family, his faith, and his country.

In her speech, Erika thanked several public figures who supported her during this difficult time, including President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. “Mr. President, my husband loved you, and he knew you loved him too,” she said. She also thanked VP Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance for helping bring Charlie home, calling them “dear friends.”

She expressed her gratitude to first responders, the team at Turning Point USA the organization Charlie founded – and all those who stood by her family. She also said she is committed to continuing her husband’s work and keeping his message alive.

Authorities have arrested 22-year-old Tyler Robinson in connection with the shooting. The FBI recovered bullet casings with anti-fascist messages, but no clear motive has been confirmed yet. Investigators are also reviewing doorbell camera footage and are considering the possibility of an accomplice.

Erika closed her speech with a tribute to her husband’s legacy: “Charlie laid down his life for me, for our nation, and for our children. He loved God, he loved his country, and he loved us with all of his heart.”