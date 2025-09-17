Dalai Lama Greets and Extends Warm Wishes to PM Modi on Birthday, Hails India’s Religious Pluralism

Thekchen Chöling, Dharamsala: His Holiness the Dalai Lama has written today to Prime Minister Modi to offer heartfelt greetings on his birthday and to wish him continued good health.

File Picture

“As India’s longest staying guest”, he wrote -

“I have witnessed firsthand the far-reaching development and prosperity that have taken place over the years. I congratulate you on the growing confidence and strength that has occurred in recent times. India's success also contributes to global development.

File Picture

I consider myself a proud messenger of India, and regularly express my admiration for India, the world's most populous and largest democracy, for its remarkable and deeply rooted religious pluralism. India presents an example of harmony and stability to the world.

For us Tibetans India has not only been the source of our spiritual heritage, but for more than sixty-six years, has also been our physical home. I would like to once again extend our deep gratitude to the Government and people of India for their warm and generous hospitality.”