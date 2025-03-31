Dangerous Triangle in Making? Pakistan Foreign Minister Set to Visit Bangladesh on April 22

New Delhi: Pakistan ’s Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, is set to visit Dhaka on April 22, marking the first high-level diplomatic exchange between Pakistan and Bangladesh in over a decade. This visit, following Bangladesh’s interim Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus’s recent outreach to China, signals a significant geopolitical shift in South Asia.

‘India Landlocked Country' & 'Bangladesh Only Guardian of the Ocean'

Yunus’s visit to China in March 2025, where he met President Xi Jinping and secured $2.1 billion in investments, was a bold departure from the India-centric foreign policy of his predecessor, Sheikh Hasina .

During his visit, Yunus positioned Bangladesh as a key regional player, offering China economic leverage in the Indian Ocean and the strategic northeastern region of India.

"Seven states of India, Eastern part of India called seven sisters, they are landlocked country. They have no way to reach out to the ocean. We are the only guardians of the ocean in this region. This opens up a huge possibilities. This could be an extension of the Chinese economy - Built, produce and market things, bring it back to China, export to the rest of the world," said Yunus.

A Dangerous Triangle: Bangladesh, China, and Pakistan

What initially seemed like a bilateral partnership between Yunus and China has now evolved into a more concerning alliance with Pakistan’s inclusion. The growing collaboration between Bangladesh, China, and Pakistan is not formidable due to sheer military or economic strength but rather because it capitalizes on India’s strategic complacency.

Bangladesh’s Growing Distance from India

Under Hasina, Bangladesh maintained a delicate balance between China and India, ensuring that its ties with Beijing never came at the expense of New Delhi. Yunus, however, has signaled a major shift. His unsuccessful request for a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi , followed by the China visit, reflects an effort to realign Bangladesh’s diplomatic priorities.

Teesta River and Mongla Port

Bangladesh’s decision to invite China to participate in the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project and the modernization of Mongla Port further highlights its strategic pivot.

Previously, India was Dhaka’s preferred partner in the Teesta river basin project, but this shift suggests that Yunus is willing to sideline India in favor of China.