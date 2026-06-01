Danish PM Frederiksen Ignites Online Debate for She Would Rather Have Her Kids Smoke Than Use Social Media

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has ignited a fierce global debate after a video surfaced of her comparing children's social media usage to smoking, declaring that she would rather have her children smoke than use social media unmonitored.

The remarks were originally delivered at a conference on artificial intelligence and child safety earlier this month, but they went viral on social media this week, drawing both sharp criticism and strong support.

"If I had small kids today, I would rather have them smoking than allowing them to stay on their own on social media," Frederiksen said during her address, before jokingly adding, "But I am acting prime minister, so I will not say that."

Frederiksen defended the provocative comparison by arguing that society is failing to recognize the unique dangers of the digital age.

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"There’s something wrong with us," she added. "We still look into old threats, but there’s a new one, and it’s much more present."

The Prime Minister has long been a vocal critic of major tech companies. In a previous address to the Danish Parliament, she warned that lawmakers had been "too naive" by leaving children’s digital lives in the hands of platforms that do not prioritize their well-being, calling for a shift "from digital captivity to community."

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The controversial statement comes as Denmark prepares to implement some of the strictest digital regulations in Europe. The government is moving to ban social media entirely for children under the age of 15, while requiring explicit parental permission for 13 and 14-year-olds. The new rules could take effect as early as next year.

Public Backlash and Support

The viral clip triggered an immediate divide online. Many users condemned the comparison, pointing out that smoking is a physically destructive, lethal addiction. Critics argued that social media can be curated safely and provides essential connectedness for isolated teenagers, suggesting that governments should regulate engagement algorithms and enforce existing laws against predators rather than imposing blanket bans.