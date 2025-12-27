Day Ahead Of Trump-Zelenskyy Meet, Russia Showers Kyiv With Missiles, Drones

Kyiv: The capital of Kyiv came under a large-scale missile and drone attack overnight on December 27, with multiple explosions reported across the Ukrainian capital and surrounding regions, one day ahead of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as diplomatic efforts continue to end the four-year-long running war.

According to the Kyiv Independent, citing monitoring sources, the capital was hit by a large-scale ballistic missile assault as Russia fired multiple Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, four Iskander ballistic missiles, and several Kalibr cruise missiles at the city.

Numerous explosions throughout the capital were heard, as in the surrounding Kyiv Oblast, Kyiv Independent reported.

In Brovary, a town about 20 kilometres northeast of Kyiv, the strikes caused power outages affecting the town and nearby areas.

Advertisement

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed the attack in a post on Telegram, urging residents to remain in shelters.

"Explosions in the capital. Air defence forces are working. Stay in shelters!" he wrote.

Advertisement

Ukraine's Air Force also issued a series of urgent alerts, warning of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) operating over Kyiv and nearby regions.

According to the Air Force, UAVs were detected over Kyiv itself, as well as in parts of the Kyiv region, including areas near Velyka Dymerka and west of the village of Pereyaslav, heading south.

Additional UAV activities were also reported in the southern part of the Chernihiv region, moving toward Kyiv Oblast.

"Kyiv, take cover! There is an attack UAV in the air over the city," the Air Force warned in one of its alerts.

This attack on Ukraine's capital comes a day after the Ukrainian President confirmed his meeting with US President Trump, acting as a mediator in the peace talks to end the war, in Florida on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Zelenskyy said the meeting could help move discussions closer to a settlement, though he cautioned that no final agreement should be expected immediately, CNN reported.

He further stated that both sides would focus on resolving as many outstanding issues as possible.

Zelenskyy also said the 20-point peace plan proposed by US and Ukrainian officials is 90 per cent ready and that talks with Trump would focus on long-term security guarantees for Ukraine and the role of its allies in ensuring stability after the war, as reported by CNN.

However, during an interview, Trump said that any peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia would require his approval, Politico reported.

"He doesn't have anything until I approve it," Trump said. "So we'll see what he's got," he added.

Meanwhile, Russia's Ministry of Defence said that its forces have continued advancing on the frontlines in southern Ukraine while carrying out a series of large-scale strikes across

Ukrainian territory in response to what it described as Ukrainian attacks on civilian targets inside Russia.

According to the ministry's statement in Telegram, units of the Vostok Group of Forces advanced deeper into Ukrainian defensive positions and, following what it called "decisive actions", captured the settlement of Kosovtsevo in the Zaporizhzhia region.

"The Vostok Group's units continued to advance to the depths of the enemy's defence and, as a result of decisive actions, liberated the settlement of Kosovtsevo in Zaporozhye region," the statement read.

The Defence Ministry also said that between December 20 and December 26, Russian forces conducted one "massive" and five "group" strikes against targets in Ukraine. The strikes reportedly included the use of Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched ballistic missiles.

It noted that the attacks were carried out in response to alleged Ukrainian "terrorist attacks" against civilian infrastructure in the Russian Federation.

According to the statement, the strikes targeted enterprises linked to Ukraine's defence industry, energy facilities supplying those enterprises, and transport infrastructure and further claimed that the strikes hit airfields, ports, and depot infrastructure allegedly used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.