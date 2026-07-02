4 Killed, 10 Injured as Deadly Blast Rips Through Cafe in Syrian Capital Damascus
Security forces have set up a strict perimeter around the area, and authorities are currently investigating the exact cause and nature of the explosion.
- World News
- 1 min read
At least four people were killed and 10 others injured on Thursday (2nd July, 2026) after a powerful explosion ripped through a coffee shop in central Damascus according to Syria's Health Ministry. The blast occured insie a cafe on Al-Nasr Street, a heavily crowded commercial area near the Justice Palace and historc Hamidiyeh Market.
State-run media network reported that emergency medical teams rushed to the scene to transport victimes to nearby hospitals. Security forces have set up a strict perimeter around the area, and authorities are currently investigating the exact cause and nature of the explosion.