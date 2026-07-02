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  • 4 Killed, 10 Injured as Deadly Blast Rips Through Cafe in Syrian Capital Damascus

4 Killed, 10 Injured as Deadly Blast Rips Through Cafe in Syrian Capital Damascus

Security forces have set up a strict perimeter around the area, and authorities are currently investigating the exact cause and nature of the explosion.

Avipsha Sengupta
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At least four people were killed and 10 others injured on Thursday (2nd July, 2026) after a powerful explosion ripped through a coffee shop in central Damascus according to Syria's Health Ministry. The blast occured insie a cafe on Al-Nasr Street, a heavily crowded commercial area near the Justice Palace and historc Hamidiyeh Market. 

State-run media network reported that emergency medical teams rushed to the scene to transport victimes to nearby hospitals. Security forces have set up a strict perimeter around the area, and authorities are currently investigating the exact cause and nature of the explosion.

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 Avipsha Sengupta
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