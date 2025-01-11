Deadly Bus Accident In Pakistan: 10 Killed, 16 Injured In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province

Peshawar: A deadly road accident that occurred in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, resulted in the loss of at least 10 lives. The collision involved a passenger coach and a trailer, leaving a trail of destruction and chaos.

According to police reports, the accident took place in the northwest region of the province. The passenger coach was carrying a large number of travellers, including women when it collided with the trailer.

The impact of the collision was severe, causing the deaths of 10 people on the spot. Additionally, 16 others were injured, some critically, and were rushed to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

The police and rescue teams quickly responded to the scene of the accident, providing aid and assistance to the survivors. An investigation into the cause of the accident has been initiated.