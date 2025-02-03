Deadly Car Bombing Hits Northern Syria, Kills 19

Damascus: Another car bomb exploded on the outskirts of a city in northern Syria on Monday, killing at least 19 people and leaving over a dozen wounded, hospital workers and emergency responders said.

Eighteen women and one man were killed, a nurse at the local hospital, Mohammad Ahmad, told The Associated Press. Another 15 women were wounded, some in critical condition, according to the local civil defence.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the blast that occurred next to a vehicle carrying agricultural workers on the outskirts of Manbij.

It was the seventh car bombing in Manbij in over a month, said Munir Mustafa, the deputy director of civil defence, warning that the attacks near Syria's second city are a threat to Syria's efforts to bring about post-war security and economic recovery.

Manbij in northeastern Aleppo province continues to see violence two months after the fall of President Bashar Assad in an insurgent offensive.

Turkish-backed factions known as the Syrian National Army have clashed with the US-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. The factions took the city from the SDF in early December during the insurgency.

Not long after accusations against the SDF surfaced on social media, the SDF in a statement condemned Monday's attack and accused Ankara-backed groups of possibly being involved with the aim of causing more strife in Syria.

The statement said the SDF will communicate with Syria's new interim government in Damascus to investigate.

In a statement, Syria's presidency said, “The perpetrators will face the harshest penalties to serve as a lesson to anyone who dares to threaten Syria's security or harm its people”.

A car bombing in Manbij on Saturday killed four civilians and wounded nine, state news agency SANA reported, citing civil defence officials.

The attacks have forced residents to become more vigilant, one said.