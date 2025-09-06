Deadly Explosion Rocks Cricket Match In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 1 Dead, Several Injured

Islamabad: A massive explosion during a cricket match in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday claimed at least one life and injured several others, including children. The blast occurred at the Kausar Cricket Ground in Khar Tehsil of Bajaur district, where a cricket match was underway.

According to Bajaur district police officer Waqas Rafique, the explosion was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED). The police confirmed that a person was killed in the blast, while several others sustained injuries. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

As per reports, the blast occurred during the cricket match and ripped through the cricket stadium, causing damage in the nearby areas. The injured, including children, were evacuated to nearby hospitals.

The local police have launched an investigation into the incident. The motive behind the blast is not clear, with the police making efforts to ascertain the cause leading to the massive blast.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Minister Arshad Ayub has voiced concerns over the province's security situation and the federal government's response to natural disasters. During a recent assembly session, Ayub emphasised the need for elected representatives to be included in critical security discussions. He pointed out that provincial lawmakers remain uninformed about decisions made in Apex Committee meetings attended by top civil and military leaders, stressing that “our representatives are answerable to the people. They deserve to be informed”.

Ayub also criticised the federal government for neglecting K-P during recent natural disasters, particularly floods, where the province suffered human and financial losses. Instead of receiving assistance, K-P saw a reduction in wheat flour supplies, which Ayub sarcastically described as a gift.

The minister raised alarm over the resurgence of terrorism, questioning how militant groups have gained access to advanced weaponry that surpasses local security forces' capabilities. He asserted that the military and police leadership must answer directly to the elected assembly regarding these developments.