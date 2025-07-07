Deadly Texas Floods Claim 82 Lives, Rescue Teams Race Against Time

A series of devastating flash floods has left Central Texas in mourning, with at least 82 people confirmed dead and dozens still unaccounted for after torrential rains inundated the region starting early Friday, July 4, 2025. The Guadalupe River, swollen by up to 10 inches of rain in mere hours, unleashed a wall of water that ravaged communities, swept away homes, and devastated beloved summer camps like Camp Mystic.

A Deadly Deluge in Central Texas

The flash floods, triggered by a massive storm system, struck with little warning in the predawn hours of July 4, transforming the picturesque Texas Hill Country into a scene of destruction. The Guadalupe River rose 26 feet in just 45 minutes, submerging homes, overturning vehicles, and leaving a trail of mud-laden debris.

Among the hardest-hit was Camp Mystic, a 99-year-old Christian girls’ summer camp along the Guadalupe River in Hunt, Texas. The camp, a cherished tradition for generations of families, including those of former First Lady Laura Bush and daughters of former President Lyndon B. Johnson, lost 27 campers and counselors. “Our hearts are broken alongside our families that are enduring this unimaginable tragedy. We are praying for them constantly,” read a statement on the camp’s website, which also noted ongoing searches for missing individuals and requested privacy for affected families.

Victims and Heroes Amid the Tragedy

The floods claimed lives across the region, from young campers to beloved community members. Among the victims were 8-year-old twins Hanna and Rebecca Lawrence from Dallas, 9-year-old Janie Hunt, great-granddaughter of oil baron William Herbert Hunt, and 8-year-old Sarah Marsh from Mountain Brook, Alabama. Dick Eastland, Camp Mystic’s longtime director, died while attempting to save campers, an act his grandson George described on Instagram: “If he wasn’t going to die of natural causes, this was the only other way, saving the girls that he so loved and cared for.”

A Race Against Time and Nature

Search and rescue operations continue around the clock, with teams using helicopters, drones, boats, and horseback riders to navigate the rugged, debris-strewn terrain.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who issued a state disaster declaration for 15 counties, emphasized the urgency: “My instruction to every state agency involved is to assume everybody who is missing is alive.” However, with more rain forecast through Tuesday, July 8, and grounds already saturated, the National Weather Service warned of a continued “slight risk” of flash flooding.

US President Donald Trump signed a federal disaster declaration for Kerr County on Sunday, July 6, unlocking resources to support local efforts. Planning to visit on Friday, July 11, to avoid disrupting rescues, Trump called the floods “terrible” and praised first responders. “Melania and I are praying for all of the families impacted by this horrible tragedy. Our Brave First Responders are on site doing what they do best. GOD BLESS THE FAMILIES, AND GOD BLESS TEXAS!” he wrote on Truth Social.