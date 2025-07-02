“Death Comes So Suddenly”: Japan Airlines Flight With 191 On Board Falls 26,000 Feet Mid-Air, Terrified Passengers Recount Horror

Boeing 737: A Japan Airlines flight from Shanghai to Tokyo was forced to deploy oxygen masks after its Boeing 737 plunged nearly 26,000 feet during flight. The incident occurred on Monday, prompting an emergency landing at Kansai Airport in Osaka, according to the South China Morning Post.

The aircraft, operating under a codeshare agreement between Japan Airlines and its budget subsidiary Spring Japan, had 191 passengers and crew onboard when it suddenly descended from around 36,000 feet to just under 10,500 feet within a span of 10 minutes. The sharp drop triggered oxygen masks, leaving passengers fearing the worst as cabin pressure changed rapidly.

“Life-Threatening” Experience

Passengers took to social media after landing, describing the ordeal as "life-threatening." One passenger wrote, “My body is still here, but my soul hasn't caught up. My legs are still shaking. When you face life or death, everything else feels trivial.” Another recounted the descent as abrupt and extreme, saying the aircraft started dropping violently around 7 p.m. and fell to 3,000 metres in just 20 minutes. One passenger was on “the verge of tears,” writing their will and noting down insurance details and bank card PINs during the plunge.

Despite the panic onboard, no injuries were reported when the plane safely landed in Osaka. Passengers were provided one night of accommodation and offered 15,000 yen ($104) in transportation compensation. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine what caused the sudden mid-air descent.

Boeing 737’s Safety Record Under Scrutiny