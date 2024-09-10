sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Shimla Protests | Rahul Gandhi in US | Trump vs Harris | #JusticeforAbhaya | Manipur Unrest | US Open | Train Derailments |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • Typhoon Yagi: Death Toll From Vietnam Storm Rises to 87 with 70 People Missing, State Media Say

Published 16:42 IST, September 10th 2024

Typhoon Yagi: Death Toll From Vietnam Storm Rises to 87 with 70 People Missing, State Media Say

Vietnam’s meteorological department predicted heavy rain in northern and central provinces and warned of floods in low-lying areas.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Death toll from Vietnam storm rises to 87 with 70 people missing, state media say
Death toll from Vietnam storm rises to 87 with 70 people missing, state media say | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

16:42 IST, September 10th 2024