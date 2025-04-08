Death Toll Reaches at Least 15, Over 100 Injured in Dominican Republic Nightclub Roof Collapse

At least 15 people have died and more than 100 were injured after the roof of a popular nightclub collapsed in the capital city of the Dominican Republic early Tuesday.

The tragedy happened at the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo. Rescue workers rushed to the scene and are still searching for survivors trapped under the rubble. Authorities believe some people may still be alive.

“We presume that many of them are still alive, and that is why the authorities here will not give up until not a single person remains under that rubble,” said Juan Manuel Méndez, head of the country’s emergency operations.

Among those injured is famous merengue singer Rubby Pérez, who was performing at the time of the collapse.

President Luis Abinader visited the site and offered support to the families waiting for news of their loved ones. He also posted on social media, saying all rescue teams are “working tirelessly” and that the government is monitoring the situation closely.

“We deeply regret the tragedy that occurred at the Jet Set nightclub. We have been following the incident minute by minute since it occurred,” he wrote.

Outside the nightclub, officials used loudspeakers to ask the crowd to stay calm and give space to ambulances and rescue workers. “You have to cooperate with authorities, please. We are removing people,” said one official.

At a nearby hospital, medical staff were reading out the names of survivors as anxious families gathered around.