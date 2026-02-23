'Dedicating All Necessary Resources In The Investigation': FBI Director Kash Patel Pledges Full Probe Into Mar-a-Lago Security Breach

Washington DC: FBI Director Kash Patel on Sunday said the Federal Bureau of Investigation is deploying "all necessary resources" to probe the fatal shooting of an armed individual who allegedly breached the perimeter of Mar-a-Lago, the Florida residence of US President Donald Trump.

In a statement posted on X, Patel said the FBI is actively investigating the early morning incident in coordination with multiple agencies.

"FBI is dedicating all necessary resources in the investigation of this morning's incident at President Trump's Mar-A-Lago - where an armed individual was shot and killed after unlawfully entering the perimeter," he said.

Patel added that the agency would continue to work closely with the United States Secret Service, as well as state and federal partners, as the probe progresses.

Advertisement

"We will continue working closely with Secret Service as well our state and federal partners and will provide updates as we are able," he said.

Earlier, on Sunday (local time), a man in his early 20s was shot and killed by agents of the United States Secret Service and a deputy from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office after allegedly entering the secure perimeter of Mar-a-Lago, authorities said. The perimeter was cited to be around "Trump's Florida home" by CNN.

Advertisement

According to a statement from the Secret Service, the incident occurred at approximately 1:30 AM when the individual was observed near the north gate of the property carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel can.

"On February 22, around 1:30 AM, a male in his early 20s was shot by US Secret Service agents and a deputy from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) following an unauthorised entry into the secure perimeter at Mar-a-Lago.

The individual, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced deceased," the US Secret Service said in an official statement.

The individual was observed by the north gate of the Mar-a-Lago property carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel can, the Secret Service said.

The agents and a PBSO deputy confronted the individual, and shots were fired by law enforcement during the encounter. No U.S. Secret Service or PBSO personnel were injured. There were no Secret Service protectees present at the location at the time of the incident.

The incident, including the individual's background, actions, potential motive, and the use of force, is under investigation by the FBI, the U.S. Secret Service, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. In accordance with agency policy, the involved Secret Service agents will be placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Law enforcement personnel confronted the man, and shots were fired during the encounter. The individual was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

"No U.S. Secret Service or PBSO personnel were injured," the agency said, adding that there were no Secret Service protectees present at the location at the time of the incident.

The shooting is under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Secret Service, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said the probe will examine the individual's background, actions, potential motive, and the use of force during the incident.