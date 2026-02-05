Deepak Chopra Reacts After Scandalous 'Cute Girls' & 'Biological Needs' Emails With Jeffrey Epstein Go Viral | Epstein Files

Manhattan: Indian-American author and wellness guru Deepak Chopra has responded after scandalous email exchanges between him and American paedophile Jeffrey Epstein were released by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) as part of its investigation into the Epstein sex scandal. Chopra's emails, dating back several years, triggered a huge backlash, especially since he is know to give spiritual advice to the public. After massive criticism, Chopra claimed that he was never involved in “any criminal conduct”.

‘Cute Girls Are…’: Chopra's Emails

The emails included informal and flippant remarks, including references to “cute girls”, which quickly went viral on social media after the documents became public. In one of the mails, Chopra asked Epstein, "Did you find me a cute Israeli?"

In another mail, he said, "The universe is a human construct. No such thing. Cute girls are aware when they make noises.” Thereafter, Epstein asked, “So when the girl says ‘oh my god?'” To this, Chopra responded, “God is a construct. Cute girls are real.”

‘My Biological Needs…’

In one of the emails, Chopra was seen talking about his “biological needs”. He also said that he enjoys the company of “younger” women.

The email read, “What do I enjoy most? I don't' know that I can really say. My biological needs are met occasionally but - that too - it seems I've been there / done that. I have 3 more books to write and then will be done with that as well I will be going for 1 week silence at the end of this month with a small group Maybe some more clarity then I do enjoy the company of younger intellectually sharp and self aware women and love to engage with them to inspire and stimulate them.”

‘I Wasn't Involved In Abusive Activity’

The scandalous emails triggered a massive backlash. An X user commented, “The man built a billion-dollar brand on spiritual enlightenment.” Following the backlash, Chopra clarified that he was never involved in any criminal or exploitative activities linked to Epstein. Condemning the abuse suffered by Epstein's victims, Chopra wrote in a post on X, “I am deeply saddened by the suffering of the victims in this case, and I unequivocally condemn abuse and exploitation in all forms.”

He added, “I want to be clear: I was never involved in, nor did I participate in, any criminal or exploitative conduct. Any contact I had was limited and unrelated to abusive activity.” Expressing regret over the email exchanges, he said, “Some past email exchanges have surfaced that reflect poor judgment in tone. I regret that and understand how they read today, given what was publicly known at the time. My focus remains on supporting accountability, prevention, and efforts that protect and support survivors.”