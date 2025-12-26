‘Deeply Anguished’: India Responds To Fatal Shooting Of Doctoral Student Near Toronto University

A 20-year-old Indian doctoral student was shot dead near the University of Toronto Scarborough campus on Tuesday (local time).

The Consulate General of India in Toronto expressed deep anguish on Thursday (local time) following the killing of the student.

In a statement released on X, the Consulate confirmed it is providing all necessary assistance to the victim's family.

"We express deep anguish over the tragic death of a young Indian doctoral student, Mr. Shivank Avasthi, in a fatal shooting incident near the University of Toronto Scarborough campus. The Consulate is in touch with the bereaved family during this difficult time and is extending necessary support in close coordination with local authorities," the Consulate General stated.

According to Toronto Police, the incident occurred on Tuesday (local time) in the Highland Creek Trail and Old Kingston Road area. Officers arrived to find Avasthi suffering from a gunshot wound; he was pronounced dead at the scene, as reported by the Toronto Sun.

Police officials confirmed that the suspects fled before authorities arrived. The campus was placed under lockdown during the initial investigation. According to the Toronto Sun, this incident marks Toronto’s 41st homicide of the year.

A manhunt for the culprits is underway.

Earlier, Toronto Police said a 30-year-old Indian-origin woman was found murdered in the city and that a Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect who was known to the victim.

The deceased was identified as Himanshi Khurana, a resident of Toronto. Police said they are searching for Abdul Ghafoori (32), also of Toronto, in connection with the case. According to CBC News, investigators said the incident appears to involve "intimate partner violence."

On Wednesday, India's Consulate in Toronto expressed deep shock and sorrow over the murder of Himanshi Khurana. In a post shared on X, the Consulate said it was "deeply saddened and shocked by the murder of. Himanshi Khurana, a young Indian national, in Toronto," and extended its "deepest condolences to her bereaved family during this moment of profound grief."

It has been in close touch with the matter over the past few days and added that all possible assistance is being extended to the family in close coordination with local authorities as the investigation continues.