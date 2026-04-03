Defence Secretary Hegseth Forces Top Army General To Step Down, Hours After Trump Sacks Attorney General Pam Bondi

Washington: Amidst the ongoing war with Iran, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has asked the Army's top uniformed officer, Gen Randy George, to step down and retire immediately. Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell announced the decision as the US wages war against Iran, with no clear timeline for its conclusion. George, who has held the post since August 2023, is called a decorated veteran of the Gulf War, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

George's removal is the latest in a string of high-profile firings by Hegseth, who has ousted over a dozen top generals and admirals since taking office last year. The Pentagon has not provided a reason for George's departure, fuelling speculation about a possible clash with the Trump administration's vision for the military. However, given George's distinguished career and his recent confirmation as Army chief of staff under the Biden administration, the decision is considered shocking. His ouster comes amid escalating tensions with Iran and the deployment of thousands of US troops to the Middle East.

Gen George's removal was the latest in a series of high-level military leadership changes under Hegseth, who has been reshaping the military for the escalating showdown with Tehran. Vice Chief of Staff Gen Christopher LaNeve will serve as acting Army chief of staff, with Hegseth praising him as "a battle-tested leader with decades of operational experience".

US Army Chief Of Staff Ousted Hours After Trump Sacks Attorney General Pam Bondi

The ouster of the US Army Chief of Staff is not the only surprising decision made by the Trump administration recently. Just hours before Gen George's ouster, Attorney General Pam Bondi was fired by Donald Trump. Bondi had faced criticism for her handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files and was reportedly frustrated with her lack of progress in pursuing cases against Trump's political opponents.

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Gen Randy George, a West Point graduate and infantry officer, had been expected to serve a full 4-year term as Army Chief of Staff. His sudden departure was a major shake-up in the US military's top leadership. George's service record included deployments in the Gulf War, Iraq, and Afghanistan, as well as stints as Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's top military aide.

The Pentagon has announced that Gen Christopher LaNeve, currently serving as Army vice Chief of Staff, will take over as acting Chief of Staff. Trusted ally of Hegseth, LaNeve, has reportedly enjoyed a meteoric rise through the ranks, having previously served as Hegseth's top military aide.

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Leadership Vacuum Amid War

George's ouster has created a leadership vacuum at a critical juncture, with the US engaged in a war with Iran. The Trump administration's decision raised concerns about the stability of the military's top brass and the Trump administration's handling of the conflict raging in West Asia.

The US has already deployed thousands of troops to the Middle East, and tensions remain high following a series of strikes on Iran. The Pentagon has maintained that George's departure is unrelated to the conflict, but experts suspected that the timing is suspicious.