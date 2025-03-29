Leaks And Breaches: Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth's Ability To Safeguard Intelligence Under Fire

Washington: After the controversial war plans leak with a journalist through ‘Signal’ app, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, is under fire again after his wife, Jennifer Hegseth, reportedly attended two high-level defence meetings with foreign officials, sparking concerns over access to classified information. The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) revealled that Jennifer Hegseth, a former TV news channel producer, was present at a Pentagon meeting on March 6, which included UK Defence Secretary John Healey and the head of the UK's armed forces. The discussions focused on President Trump's decision to suspend military aid and intelligence-sharing with Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia.

Notably, Pete Hegseth's wife, Jennifer Hegseth, a senior television producer at Fox News, married Pete Hegseth in 2019 in a high-profile ceremony at the Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey. She brings three children from her previous marriage, and together they have a blended family of seven children. Jennifer often shares glimpses of their life on social media, portraying a harmonious and united family.

Amidst recent controversy over classified documents leak through Signal app, Jennifer Hegseth's presence at sensitive military meetings has raised eyebrows, particularly given the Pentagon's refusal to confirm whether she holds a security clearance. The reports came as Pete Hegseth attempted to reassure the public about his ability to safeguard military intelligence following a controversial Signal group chat leak. The incident saw a journalist gain access to discussions about planned US airstrikes in Yemen, sparking mixed reactions within the Republican Party.

Conflicts Of Interest

The local media report stressed that Pete Hegseth's reliance on close family members, including his younger brother, Phil Hegseth, who has been actively involved as a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) liaison. A DHS spokesperson confirmed that Phil Hegseth accompanied the Defence Secretary on a trip to meet law enforcement representatives across the Pacific, including stops in Hawaii, Guam, the Philippines, and Japan.