Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Signals Readiness for Military Escalation Against Iran if Talks Fail

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth issued a stern ultimatum to Tehran during a Pentagon briefing on Thursday, stating that American forces are ‘locked and loaded’ to restart combat operations if Iran fails to agree to a pending peace deal. Hegseth claimed that the U.S. Navy effectively controls maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz and intends to maintain a blockade for as long as necessary to choke off Iranian exports.



The Defense Secretary asserted that Iran no longer possesses a functioning navy capable of enforcing its claims of dominance over the crucial oil route. While noting that Iran’s energy infrastructure has not been fully destroyed yet, Hegseth warned that the current blockade is already severely impacting the nation's economy. He emphasized that the military balance of power is decisively tilted, describing the situation as a lopsided conflict where Iran is unable to replenish its lost firepower or replace destroyed missile launchers.



According to Hegseth, U.S. forces are currently "reloading with greater strength" and remain "locked and loaded" to resume strikes at the command of the president should diplomatic talks collapse. He urged Iranian leadership to "choose wisely," noting that the U.S. military is watching their every move. During the briefing, Hegseth also criticized segments of the media, accusing some reporters of being unpatriotic and questioning their allegiances during the ongoing national security crisis.