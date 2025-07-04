Delhi Court Orders Complaint Against Woman For Lodging False Rape Case

New Delhi: A Delhi court has ordered a complaint to be filed against a woman who lodged a false rape case against a man she met on a matrimonial website. The court acquitted the man and noted that the woman's testimony was inherently inconsistent, tainted, and full of concoctions. The judge observed that false rape accusations not only put unnecessary load on the overflowing dockets but also cause grave injustice to actual rape victims.

According to reports, the woman and the man met on a matrimonial website in 2021. As per the allegations made by the woman, the man met her and sexually molested her in his car, taking her nude photos without her consent. The woman claimed that the accused promised to marry her and delete the photos, but instead, he committed forced vaginal and anal intercourse with her at her flat. However, the court noted that the photos were not recovered during the forensic examination of the mobile phone of the man.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Anuj Agrawal acquitted the accused and ordered a complaint against the woman for perjury for making false statements before the court. The judge said, "An acquittal would not serve the interest of justice, as the law must not only punish the guilty but also protect the dignity of an innocent." The court also observed that the woman had filed four cases of rape against other persons.

Court's Observations In The Case

The court also noted that the woman's testimony was not only marred by contradictions but was inherently inconsistent, tainted, and full of concoctions. The judge said, "False rape accusations not only put unnecessary load on the overflowing dockets but also cause grave injustice to actual rape victims."

The court also observed that the accused was arrested even before registration of the FIR, and a police official and investigation officer were in regular contact with the prosecutrix.

Action Against Police Officials

The court suggested that the Commissioner of Delhi Police may look into the matter and take appropriate remedial action. The judge pointed out that a police official had telephonic conversations with the woman 16-17 times between September 18 to October 24 in the year 2021.