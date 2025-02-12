Deloitte Axes Gender Pronouns After Trump’s Mandate

This move comes in response to the shifting political climate in the US following the election of Donald Trump. | Image: AP

New Delhi, India: Deloitte US has recently implemented significant changes to its workplace policies, particularly affecting employees involved in government contracts and the company’s diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. The Big Four accounting firm has instructed consultants in its Government and Public Services (GPS) practice to remove gender pronouns from their email signatures, citing the need to “align with emerging government client practices and requirements.”

This move comes in response to the shifting political climate in the US following the election of Donald Trump.

The Trump administration has issued executive orders aimed at “restoring biological truth to the federal government,” which includes the recognition of only two sexes in official documents and communications.

While these orders do not directly regulate private companies, they require government agencies to ensure that federal funds are not used to promote what is termed “gender ideology.”

Deloitte’s decision is part of a broader trend among major corporations adjusting to the evolving political environment.

Accenture, another consulting giant, recently scrapped its global diversity goals and demographic-specific career programs, citing an evaluation of the new US political landscape. Similarly, Deloitte US has announced plans to “sunset” its DEI goals, annual diversity reports, and several DEI-related programs, according to reports.

While Deloitte US confirmed the guidance on email signatures for its government services staff, the company has reportedly declined to comment on the status of its DEI targets. Despite these changes, Deloitte maintains that “everyone is welcome at Deloitte.”