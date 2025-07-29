Delta Airlines co-pilot arrested at San Francisco Airport over allegations of child sex abuse

San Francisco: A Delta Airlines pilot was arrested at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) after landing from Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) over allegations of child sex abuse. The accused pilot, identified as Rustom Bhagwagar, a 34-year-old co-pilot from Florida, was taken into custody by local deputies and federal agents over allegations of felony child sex abuse.

According to reports, the arrest was made as Flight 2809 touched down at SFO, with the police rushing to the aircraft as it arrived at the gate. As per the reports, around 10 officers stormed the Boeing 757 and detained Rustom without warning. The passengers were reportedly left confused, with the other pilot claiming he was unaware of the situation.

The police officials claimed that Rustom faces multiple felony charges related to child sex abuse, with the police investigating him since April 2025, following a report of alleged abuse involving a child. A Ramey arrest warrant was secured after it was learned that Bhagwagar would be flying into San Francisco Airport that Saturday night.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office, along with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), led the operation. The accused pilot, Rustom, was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on five counts of oral copulation with a child under 10 and is being held on $5 million bail. According to arrest records, he stands at 6.3 feet.

Reports suggested that Rustom Bhagwagar previously lived in San Ramon, Texas, and Florida.

Delta Airlines has confirmed that the accused pilot has been suspended pending the investigation, issuing a statement that the company has zero tolerance for unlawful conduct and is fully cooperating with law enforcement.