Clear Visual Shows Exact Moment When Delta Airlines Plane Crash-Landed, Turned Upside Down

Toronto: A video has surfaced showing the exact moment when Delta Airlines plane with 80-onboard crash-landed and turned upside down on Toronto airport in Canada. The incident took place on Tuesday when Delta Airlines flight from Minneapolis was attempting a landing at Toronto's Pearson airport amid rough weather conditions as the entire runway was covered with a blanket of snow.

Thankfully, though the accident was huge, there were no casualties. Around 8 people were injured out of which one was critically injured.

Some videos from the airport which surfaced after the crash showed passengers rushing out of the plane as they were being evacuated by the emergency teams.

The plane was lying on the tarmac upside down, with one of its wing broken and missing. One of the survivors, who filmed the scenes at the airport after the crash said, "My plane crashed, I'm upside down."

"I was just in a plane crash, oh my god," the shocked passenger said.

The plane involved in the crash was a Bombardier CR900 and reportedly being operated by a regional airline, Endeavor Air.

According to Associated Press, snow blown by winds gusting to 40 mph (65 kph) swirled when the flight from Minneapolis carrying 76 passengers and four crew attempted to land at around 2:15 pm.

Communications between the tower and pilot were normal on approach and it's not clear what went so drastically wrong when the plane touched down.

Passenger says landing was forceful

Peter Carlson, a passenger traveling to Toronto for a paramedics conference, said the landing was “very forceful.”

“All the sudden everything just kind of went sideways and then next thing I know it’s kind of a blink and I’m upside down still strapped in,” he informed.

Canadian authorities held two brief news conferences but provided no details on the crash. Video posted to social media showed the aftermath with the Mitsubishi CRJ-900LR overturned, the fuselage seemingly intact and firefighters dousing what was left of the fire as passengers climbed out and walked across the tarmac.

Deborah Flint, CEO of Greater Toronto Airports Authority, told reporters that they were very grateful as no loss of life and relatively minor injuries were reported.