SHOCKING: Delta Boeing 737's Wing Flap Breaks Off Mid-Air Before Landing in Austin

Texas: A Delta Air Lines Boeing 737-800 aircraft experienced a harrowing incident when a portion of its left wing flap partially broke off before landing at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas. According to foreign media reports, Delta Air Lines Flight 1893, which originated from Orlando International Airport, safely touched down at 2.27 pm local time with 68 passengers and crew members on board, despite the damaged wings.

A viral video of the damaged wing of the flight claimed that the passengers on the flight noticed something amiss as the plane approached the runway, and subsequent inspections revealed that a section of the left wing's flap had detached. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the incident is currently under investigation to ascertain the cause of the detachment. Delta Air Lines has issued a statement confirming that the aircraft has been taken out of service for maintenance, prioritising the safety of its customers and crew.

The incident has raised concerns about aviation safety, particularly regarding the maintenance and inspection of ageing aircraft. The Boeing 737-800 involved in the incident is 24.7 years old, which may have contributed to the mechanical failure, as per the concerned aviation officials.

The FAA will lead the investigation into the incident, along with Delta Air Lines, to determine the cause of the flap detachment. The airline has assured that it is fully cooperating with the investigation and prioritising the safety of its passengers and crew. "After landing, it was observed that a portion of the left wing's flap was not in place. The aircraft has been taken out of service for maintenance. We apologise to our customers for their experience, as nothing is more important than the safety of our people and customers," Delta stated.

Notably, in July 2025, a Delta Boeing 737-900ER experienced a similar issue when a section of its wing flap detached and landed in a residential driveway near Raleigh-Durham International Airport.