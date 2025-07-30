Delta Pilot Arrested at San Francisco Airport in Shocking Child Sex Abuse Case

World News: Delta Airlines co-pilot Rustom Bhagwagar, 34, was taken into custody moments after landing Flight 2809 from Minneapolis. The pilot was arrested at San Francisco International Airport on Saturday, July 26. Federal agents and County Sheriff deputies boarded the aircraft and went inside the cockpit to arrest him while passengers were still preparing to come out.

Delta Pilot Arrested at San Francisco Airport in Child Sex Abuse Case

Bhagwagar faces serious allegations, including oral copulation with a child under 10, brutal sexual assault, forcible cruel acts upon a child. The alleged abuse occurred between 2018 and 2023, with reports indicating the victim was assaulted multiple times a week from ages 6 to 10.

A 45-year-old woman, believed to be connected to the case, has also been charged with a serious allegations.

Background Of The Case

The case opened in April 2025, when authorities received a tip about child sex crimes. Detectives secured an arrest warrant, allowing them to act before formal charges were filed.

Bhagwagar was tracked to his scheduled flight to San Francisco, in the coordination with Homeland Security before the arrest.

Airline Response

Passengers described the arrest as “traumatic and confusing”, with agents pushing through the aisle and handcuffing Bhagwagar in the cockpit.

Delta Airlines has issued a statement saying, “Delta has zero tolerance for unlawful conduct and will fully cooperate with law enforcement” and has removed Bhagwagar.