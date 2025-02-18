Delta Plane Crash Lands At Toronto's Pearson Airport, Flips Upside Down On Snowy Runway

Toronto: A Delta plane made a dramatic crash landing at Toronto's Pearson International Airport on Monday when the aircraft crashed and flipped upside down while arriving from Minneapolis. According to reports, several people onboard the aircraft are feared to have sustained injuries.

As per the reports, emergency crews were responding to the chilling incident involving a Delta Air Lines plane at Toronto Pearson International Airport. It is being claimed that the commercial jet, which had taken off from Minneapolis, appeared to have flipped over onto its back on a snowy runway, according to photos circulating online.

Toronto Pearson International Airport confirmed the incident in a post on X, stating, "Emergency crews are responding to an incident involving a Delta Air Lines plane. All passengers and crew are accounted for."

Toronto Pearson Airport further stated, "Toronto Pearson is aware of an incident upon landing involving a Delta Airlines plane arriving from Minneapolis. Emergency teams are responding."

Several videos and photos have also surfaced on social media capturing the dramatic scene that shows the plane's unusual position.

As per claims, a few passengers were able to exit the aircraft safely and step onto the icy runway. Emergency crews quickly surrounded the plane and took precautions to prevent a fire by spraying it.

Officials have not yet confirmed whether there were any casualties in the incident.

The airport authorities and emergency crews are working to investigate the cause of the incident and ensure the safety of everyone involved.