'Demand For Justice Cannot Be Silenced': Massive Protests Roil Pakistan's Sindh Over Killing Of Hindu Farmer Kailash Kohli

New Delhi: Widespread protests erupted in Pakistan after a young Hindu farmer and community activist was shot dead by a land owner in Sindh province earlier this week. The accused identified as Sarfaraz Nizamani, a feudal lord, reportedly shot the farmer- Kailash Kolhi,- in his chest, following which he died on the spot.

The accused allegedly approached Kohli in broad daylight and fired two bullets into his chest at point-blank range over construction of a hut on his land, stated reports.

Demonstrators stage protest

Following the gruesome murder, many Hindu minority and human rights groups have been leading massive protests against the Pakistani federal and local government in Sindh.

A sit-in protest seeking justice for the murder of activist Kalash Kohli has already stretched into its second day where the demonstrators have pledged to maintain their position until the perpetrator is taken into custody. The groups are further pressing for a case to be registered against the accused under the charges of murder and terrorism and also demanded complete protection for the family of the victim.

'Brutal and cold-blooded murder"

Activist Shiva Kachhi, chairman of the minority rights organisation Pakistan Darawar Ittehad, condemned the killing and called it a "brutal and cold-blooded murder".

In a post on X, he said, “blood of Kailash Kolhi is still questioning us today: Has being poor and belonging to a minority become a crime in Sindh? This is not merely the murder of one young man; it is an attack on the very existence of Sindh’s minority communities. That Sindh, which was once a symbol of love, tolerance, and Sufi traditions, is today ruled by fear, silence, and oppression.”

He said that the protest has been continuous, fueled by what organizers describe as mounting public outrage and local frustration. Having started at 10 am on Wednesday and persisted through the night into Thursday, the non-stop demonstration highlights the participants' deep-seated resolve.

The sit-in saw a diverse turnout of men, women, children, and the elderly, all enduring difficult conditions to demand accountability. According to the participants, the movement is a larger protest against a system they claim shields the elite while leaving the impoverished and marginalized without protection.

According to the statement, the community remains shaken by the loss of Kalash Kohli. Organisers underscored their commitment to a continuous demonstration until the accused are apprehended, cautioning that a lack of official response will lead to an intensification of the protest.

The statement further read, “This sit-in will not end until the killers are arrested. This movement will not stop until justice is delivered."

The ongoing protest has drawn participation from leaders and workers of several political, nationalist, religious, and social organisations, including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Jiye Sindh Mahaz, Qaumi Awami Tehreek, Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz (Bashir Qureshi group), and Awami Tehreek, as per reports.