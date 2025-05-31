Democrats Troll Trump-Musk Fallout with Breakup Parody: 'The Night They We Met…’

New Delhi: The Democratic Party released a sharply satirical video on social media this week, poking fun at the public fallout between Elon Musk and Donald Trump. With Lord Huron’s "The Night We Met," the video paints Musk’s exit from Trump’s circle as a dramatic breakup, complete with emotional slow-motion cuts and not-so-subtle shade.

Watch The Video Here

Musk’s Sudden Exit from Government Role

The parody video comes after the official confirmation that Musk had quietly resigned from his role as a special government employee in the Department of Government Efficiency.

Once the poster child of Trump’s ambitious federal cost-cutting plan, Musk reportedly failed to deliver the sweeping reforms he had promised.

According to Reuters, his departure began Wednesday night and was approved by senior staff with no face-to-face meeting with Trump.

Musk took to his platform X to thank Trump for the opportunity, though many noticed the cool tone of his farewell.

Meanwhile, Trump issued a brief statement praising Musk’s contributions, despite what insiders describe as “escalating tensions.”