Democrats Using Jeffrey Epstein Hoax to Deflect from their Massive Failures, Most Recent One - THE SHUTDOWN! : Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump slammed the Democrats for bringing up the Jeffrey Epstein case and accusing them of attempting to "deflect " attention from the government shutdown that has cost the United States $1.5 trillion.

Trump made the remarks in a series of posts on Truth Social, calling the claims a "hoax" and warning Republicans not to fall into the trap.

Trump said, "The Democrats are trying to bring up the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax again because they'll do anything at all to deflect on how badly they've done on the Shutdown, and so many other subjects. Only a very bad, or stupid, Republican would fall into that trap.

The Democrats cost our Country $1.5 Trillion Dollars with their recent antics of viciously closing our Country, while at the same time putting many at risk -- and they should pay a fair price. There should be no deflections to Epstein or anything else, and any Republicans involved should be focused only on opening up our Country, and fixing the massive damage caused by the Democrats!"

"In other words, the Democrats are using the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax to try and deflect from their massive failures, in particular, their most recent one -- THE SHUTDOWN!"

While responding to a media query during the press briefing on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "These emails prove absolutely nothing other than the fact that President Trump did nothing wrong."

She added, "Jeffrey Epstein was a member at Mar-a-lago until President Trump kicked him out because Jeffrey Epstein was a pedophile and a creep... It's a question worth asking the democrat party of why they chose to redact that name of a victim who has already publicly made statements..."

Her remarks came as newly released emails from convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, made public by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee, reveal multiple references to US President Donald Trump in private correspondence spanning over 15 years, CNN reported.

Earlier, Speaker Johnson, while speaking on the shutdown, had apologised to the people for several issues faced by them and said that the Republicans are set to deliver for them.

"I just want to apologize for Americans who still have flight cancellations or delays. Those made to go hungry. Troops and federal employees wondering when their next paycheck is coming.