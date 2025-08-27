Denmark Alleges US Conducts Covert Influence Operations in Greenland, Summons US Diplomat

Copenhagen: Denmark's foreign minister, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, has summoned the top US diplomat in Copenhagen after reports emerged of covert influence operations in Greenland by people connected to President Donald Trump. The Danish public broadcaster DR reported that at least three Americans with ties to Trump's administration were involved in efforts to shape public opinion and undermine ties between Greenland and Denmark.

Greenland, a vast and semi-autonomous territory of Denmark, has long been of strategic interest to the US and Donald Trump due to its location in the Arctic. Trump had previously expressed his desire to purchase the island, drawing massive criticism and rejection from both Denmark and Greenland. The Danish government has made it clear that Greenland is not for sale, and any attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of the Kingdom will be deemed unacceptable.

‘Any Attempt To Interfere Is Unacceptable’: Denmark

According to the local media reports, the three Americans allegedly compiled lists of US-friendly Greenlanders, collected names of people opposed to Trump, and got locals to point out cases that could be used to cast Denmark in a bad light in American media. Additionally, two others have tried to nurture contacts with politicians, businesspeople, and locals. The broadcaster's story was based on information from eight sources, who believe the goal is to weaken relations with Denmark from within Greenlandic society.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen asserted that any attempt to interfere in the Kingdom's internal affairs would be unacceptable. "We are aware that foreign actors continue to show an interest in Greenland and its position in the Kingdom of Denmark," Rasmussen said in a statement.

The statement further added, "It is therefore not surprising if we experience outside attempts to influence the future of the Kingdom in the time ahead." Rasmussen has asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to summon the US chargé d'affaires for a meeting.