‘Deport Melania’ Petition Gains Momentum Amid Trump’s Immigration Crackdown

Washington: As US President Donald Trump continues to push his hardline immigration policies, a fresh controversy has erupted online. Thousands of users are now demanding the deportation of Trump’s wife, Melania Trump, with a petition titled “Deport Melania” gaining traction on social media.

The petition, hosted on the MoveOn platform, criticises Trump’s stance on deporting naturalised citizens and calls for Melania and her parents to be deported as well. At the time of writing, the petition had already received over 5,000 signatures.

“Since Trump wants to deport naturalised citizens, I believe it is only fair that Melania and her parents are on the first boat out,” the petition states.

It also controversially mentions their son Barron, claiming he too should be sent back under the very policies that Trump has advocated for.

Social Media Users Slam Trump’s ‘Double Standards’

The demand for Melania’s deportation follows Trump’s latest threats to crack down on immigrants, including his recent warning to New York lawmaker Zohran Mamdani. Many users accused Trump of hypocrisy, saying that his wife herself overstayed her visa and benefited from the very immigration system he now wants to dismantle.

One user wrote, “Deport Melania Trump. She is here illegally.” Another commented, “Melania will have to be deported under Trump’s laws.”

A third person posted, “She overstayed her visa. Also deport her parents. They’re long overdue!”

A fourth user questioned, “If Trump wants to deport immigrants, will he start with Melania who is from Slovenia?”