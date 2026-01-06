Deposed Venezuelan President Maduro's Son Calls US Operation 'Kidnapping', Seeks International Solidarity

Caracas: The sudden attack and capture of the deposed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by the US forces has pushed the country into extreme chaos, drawing massive anger from the world over. Now his son, Nicolas Maduro Guerra, has fired back at the US action, labelled the operation a kidnapping and calling for international solidarity to secure his father's release. Notably, the US military carried out the operation in the early hours of Saturday, capturing Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, and flying them to New York to face charges of narco-terrorism, drug trafficking, and weapons-related offences.

Maduro's son Guerra, addressing Venezuela's National Assembly, blasted the US operation as a sovereignty breach and warned other nations could be next. "If we normalise the kidnapping of a head of state, no country is safe. Today it's Venezuela, tomorrow it could be any nation that refuses to submit. This is not a regional problem; it is a direct threat to global stability, to humanity and to the sovereign equality of nations," Guerra said.

He added, “People of the world, I say to you: international solidarity with Nicolas, with Cilia, with Venezuela, is not an optional political gesture; it is an ethical and legal duty. Silence in the face of these violations implicates those who remain silent and weakens the international system that everyone claims to defend.” The foreign media reports suggested that Maduro Guerra rejected the charges being named in the latest US indictment against his father, Flores, and others, who face allegations of drug trafficking and weapons-related offences, saying, "My family and I are being persecuted."

Maduro And His Wife Pleads ‘Not Guilty’

Meanwhile, the ousted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores appeared in a New York federal court, where they pleaded ‘not guilty’ to charges against them. The US judge set March 17 as the date for the next hearing, which is expected to be their highly anticipated legal battle. Maduro, dressed in a blue jail uniform, identified himself as Venezuela's president, saying, “I am a decent man, the president of my country……I was captured.”

During the brief arraignment, Maduro stated, "I am innocent. I am not guilty of anything that is mentioned here." His wife, Cilia Flores (69), also pleaded not guilty, introducing herself as Venezuela's first lady and declaring herself completely innocent of all charges through a Spanish interpreter. The pair was taken under heavy armed security from the Brooklyn detention facility to the Manhattan courtroom for this initial appearance.

Charges Against Maduro

The US officials said that Maduro faces narco-terrorism, drug trafficking, and weapons-related charges. The operation followed months of intensified US military activity in the region. The charges against Maduro include narco-terrorism, cocaine importation conspiracy, and possession of machine guns and destructive devices. Maduro's lawyer plans to challenge the indictment and his client's arrest, calling it a military abduction. The US government has considered Maduro an illegitimate dictator since his 2018 re-election, which was marred by allegations of vote-rigging.

However, in the New York federal court, Maduro's appearance was registered by a defiant statement, with him claiming he was "captured" at his home in Caracas. His legal team is expected to challenge the jurisdiction of the US courts, arguing that the arrest was unlawful.

US Motive And Question of Legality

Following the capture of Maduro, the United States is seeking to establish a new government in Venezuela, with Delcy Rodriguez taking over as the acting President and calling for cooperation with the US, signalling a softer response. In the meantime, Maduro's supporters are rallying behind him, condemning the US action as an attack on Venezuela's sovereignty.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated the US will "run the country until a safe transition" and reclaim American oil interests, though Maduro's arrest has raised questions about the legality of US actions on foreign soil. The precedent set by the Noriega case, where Panama's former leader was captured by the US, may be revisited. The US has been targeting Maduro's government for years, with sanctions and diplomatic pressure failing to remove him from power.