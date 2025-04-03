Designer Bags, Bentley, and Rolls-Royce Phantom: All About Thailand PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra Ahead of Her Meet With PM Modi

Yingluck served as Thailand’s first female prime minister from 2011 to 2014. An in-law also served briefly in 2008. | Image: X/Republic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the invitation of Thai PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra is on an official visit to Thailand. Paetongtarn Shinawatra aka “Ung Ing” the youngest daughter of former PM Thaksin Shinawatra is one of the richest individuals in the country. She reportedly declared assets totalling over $400 million and it stated that the wealth includes luxury handbags, watches and high-end vehicles.

Designer Bags, Bentley & Rolls-Royce Phantom

The report further specified that Paetongtarn Shinawatra Thai’s 31st PM owns over 200 designer handbags, which costs around USD 2 million, 75 luxury watches of around USD 5 million and 23 luxury vehicles, which include a Bentley and a Rolls-Royce Phantom.

The Family Cycle

After Paetongtarn’s father and her aunt Yingluck Shinawatra she is the third one to hold the post. Yingluck served as Thailand’s first female prime minister from 2011 to 2014. An in-law also served briefly in 2008.

For the unversed, back in 2006, Thaksin was ousted by a military coup.

When asked about the choice of becoming a politician or a candidate for PM, she told reporters she feels “safer” to be an advisor than a politician.

“I want to make my project successful. For other things, I am not ready yet,” she had said.

PM Modi’s Meeting With Paetongtarn Shinawatra

PM Modi on his two-day visit to Thailand will attend the 6th BIMSTEC Summit and meet Shinawatra and later visit Wat Pho, one of the top temples in the country.